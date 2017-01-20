It is petty to debate MMD-PF bilateral – Kunda

MMD Deputy National Secretary Howard Kunda says it is petty for some people to talk ill of the MMD bilateral working relations with the ruling PF.

Mr. Kunda, who is also MMD Muchinga Member of Parliament, says he has been following the escalating debates that are going on in Zambia with particular reference to the working relations between the MMD and the PF.

Mr. Kunda says Zambians are now enlightened to the fact that there is an inseparable bond between the PF and the MMD, the more reason the late President Michael Sata deemed it fit to also appoint ministers and key government officials from the MMD and that the two parties have been sharing mutual working relations since then.

He says it is also on record that the founding father of the PF was a long term serving member of the MMD and subsequently the National Secretary before proceeding to form the ruling party PF, this is to simply say, there has not been much of the diversity in the ideologies of the two parties.

Mr. Kunda says it is very saddening that instead of people focusing on the bigger picture of how progressive the partnership is achieving they are instead busy looking at their own selfish individual trivial benefits and gains.

The MMD Deputy National Secretary says it is literally clear that those that are against the appointment of MMD leadership into government don’t care much about the development of the nation but instead, for themselves.