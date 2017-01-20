Govt rules out delinking House of Chiefs from Ministry of Chiefs

Government has ruled out delinking the House of Chiefs from the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.

This is in spite of the concern earlier raised by the House of Chiefs during its last meeting with President Edgar Lungu in December last year in which it asked government to detach it from the Ministry.

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe has told QTV News in an exclusive interview that the House of Chiefs is under the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs.

Mr. Sichalwe states that this means that the House of Chiefs cannot be delinked from the Ministry.

He says his Ministry has however taken on board other concerns the House of Chiefs raised in its December meeting with President Lungu.

Mr. Sichalwe notes that some of the concerns include proposals for possible consideration to the ongoing review of the amendments made to the Republican Constitution.

He says such proposals by the House of Chiefs have since been submitted to the Ministry of Justice.