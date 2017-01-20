Evancho ‘honoured’ to perform for Trump

Jackie Evancho has said she feels “honoured” to perform at the inauguration of Donald Trump, despite criticism from some fans.

The teenager came second on America’s Got Talent in 2010 and has gone on to score two top 10 albums in the US.

Evancho told Good Morning Britain: “My reason for doing this is nothing to do with politics, it’s all about the honour of performing for my country.”

Mr Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president at a ceremony later.

Evancho has previously sung for current president Barack Obama.

“I don’t really see much of a difference [between Mr Trump and President Obama] because either way it’s a huge honour,” the singer said.

She has received a backlash from some fans – particularly those in the LGBT community – for being seen to support Mr Trump, who ran a divisive presidential campaign last year.

The 16-year-old said: “I’ve had all sorts of reactions, I’ve had negative and positive and most of the time I can’t really think about the negative.

“All I need is the support from my family and friends and I’m good.”

Evancho said it was “a little overwhelming” performing at Mr Trump’s inauguration, but added: “It’s something I kind of have to ignore, and keep my mind set on my job which is performing.”

Presenter Kate Garraway asked Evancho whether she had discussed her decision to perform with her sister Juliet, who is transgender.

The singer replied: “Of course, my sister and I are best friends and we talk to each other about everything, and she supports me because she knows my reason for doing this is nothing to do with politics, it’s all about the honour of performing for my country.”

