Zambian transport industry RTSA Bill ready

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says its proposed Bill meant to address all changes in the Zambian transport industry is ready for presentation to Parliament.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko says with such legislation the agency wants to change the current situation where roads in the Country appear more for use by motorists than pedestrians.

Mr. Soko has told QTV News that the understanding of his agency is that road users include motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

He notes that with the said law however road users such as pedestrians will be held liable if they do any actions that are detrimental to the safety of moving on any gazetted road in Zambia.

Mr. Soko states that the formulation of such laws is thus part of the many measures that the RTSA wants to put in place to improve road safety in the Country.