35 yr old Ndola impersonator goes in for 12 months

The Nakonde Magistrates Court has sentenced a 35 year old man of Ndola to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

Facts are that on 3rd January, 2017 the Zambia Police apprehended Joseph Mulenga in Nakonde for impersonation.

Mr. Mulenga was masquerading as a ZRA Customs Officer in charge of the scanner at Nakonde Border.

Joseph Mulenga was also issuing fake letters of offer of employment to unsuspecting members of the public after receiving some payment.

When the case came up today 19th January, 2017, he was found guilty and given a sentence for the offence of impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

Zambia Revenue Authority Corporate Communications Manager Oliver Nzala has since warned the general public to be on the lookout for people that impersonate as employees of the Authority with the hope of swindling unsuspecting people.