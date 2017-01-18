Reduced price of mealie meal is insignificant- ZCSD

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) says reducing the price of mealie meal to k85 will not have a significant impact on the ordinary Zambians.

ZCSD Executive Secretary Lewis Mwape says k85 for a 25kilograms bag of mealie meal is still too high for the poor majority Zambians to afford.

He says there is need for government to ensure that cost of mealie meal goes down further citing that between k40 and k60 would be at least affordable for many.

Mr. Mwape says if the country is producing a lot of maize, the cost of mealie meal should be as cheaper as possible unlike the case is now where it is too high thereby disadvantaging the majority people to afford it.

He adds that what is needed is to ensure that the cost of production of mealie meal is reduced which will translate into reduced prices of mealie meal.

Mr. Mwape however states that it is good that a step has been taken to reduce the price of mealie meal but that government and other stakeholders should take a step further of ensuring that the prices reduce further.