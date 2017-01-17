UPND is not afraid of Lungu’s 2021 bid – Katuka

The opposition UPND has charged that it is not afraid to contest the 2021 general elections whether President Edgar Lungu seeks re-election or not.

UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says his party does not in fact consider President Lungu’s declared interest to stand in 2021 as a threat in any way to its contesting the elections.

Mr. Katuka has wondered what the UPND can be afraid of when in the last general elections it got half of the entire national votes.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Katuka notes that as far as his party is concerned it remains the key player in the Zambian politics not to be pushed over by any political party.

Mr. Katuka states that what his party is however worried about is whether the Country’s Constitution will be respected if President Lungu stands for another term.

He says if the Constitution does however allow it, it is well and good for the UPND as it is ready to meet him in what he has termed as in the ring.