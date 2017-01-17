Nevers Mumba led faction to hold convention in March

Preparation for this year’s March 17 MMD faction convention have reached an advanced stage.

MMD faction leader Nevers Mumba has disclosed that his party’s officials have since been dispatched around the Country to mobilize party structures.

Dr. Mumba believes that his party will rise as a new political movement after the March national convention.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Mumba says his party also believes that after re-launching itself after March the former ruling party’s chances to win the 2021 general elections will be at its highest.

Dr. Mumba has promised Zambians to thus watch this space as the MMD is determined to take up its lost political space.

He states that prior the 2021 his party will establish itself as an alternative government.