Lightning strikes nine year old to death in Luapula

A Nine year old grade three pupil at Kashiba Primary School in Mwense District, Luapula Province has died after being struck by lightning.

Luapula Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mwense district this morning.

Mr. Namachila says the incident happened on Saturday January 14, 2017 around 15:00 hours after a heavy downpour that was characterized with thunderstorm.

The Police Commissioner has revealed that the deceased, Priscilla Mwewa, was in the house with her two siblings aged two and three years respectively, when the incident occurred.

He explains that the lightning also left the house on fire with property worth thousands of Kwacha burnt to ashes while the other two children escaped unhurt.

And in a related development, a 22 year old man of chief Lubunda’s area in Mwense district has also died after being bitten by a cobra snake.

Chachacha Ward Councilor Agrippa Mwandu has confirmed the development in a telephone interview and has named the deceased as Kaluba Mpundu of Chibwe Kabuta village.

Mr Mwandu says the incident happened on Friday around 10:00 hours in a nearby bush were the deceased occasionally went to hunt.

The body of the deceased has since been buried.