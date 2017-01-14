RTSA launches E – ZAMTIS system

Government says it has invested 23 million dollars for the installation of the state of art transport information system.

Speaking during the launch of the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Electronic Zambia Transport Information System (E – ZAMTIS) system, Transport and Communication Minister Brian Mushimba says government prioritized the investment because they are determined to promote efficiency in the delivery of public services.

Mr. Mushimba says the transformation and upgrading of the ZAMTIS to E – ZAMTIS system will come with many benefits to the public, the agency and the government as a whole.

He has since commended RTSA for launching the E – ZAMTIS noting that it is a great milestone in the transport sector.

And RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko says the new system will enhance service delivery of all RTSA functions and services.

Mr. Soko says the system will also reduce criminal activities as well as make the process of doing business easier and faster.

He adds that with the new system, the agency will be introducing a new driver’s license card with enhanced security features which shall be issues on a print on demand basis.