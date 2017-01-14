EAZ cautions govt on tax enforcement

The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) has cautioned government against relenting at tax enforcement and collection this financial year.

EAZ president Chrispin Mphuka says his association is expecting that government will this year ensure that everyone pays taxes.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Mphuka notes that the EAZ particularly expects the mines to pay their full shares of the taxes.

Dr. Mphuka says this is what his association thinks will enable the government stay on course and meet the targets of the 2017 national budget.

He says his association’s concern is that the projected deficit of this year’s national budget is already too high for government to have any soft spot for any sector in paying tax.