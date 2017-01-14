2016 ZW&MA report on millers shows high levels of non-compliance

Zambia Weights and Measures Agency (ZWMA) has disclosed that in 2016 a total number of 20, 292 instruments were verified in routine inspections and verification of measuring and weighing instruments.

The agency says with its overarching mandate being to provide regulatory oversight in the field of Legal Metrology in Zambia, in the year 2016 it conducted inspections of various measuring instruments in the petroleum, manufacturing, milling and retail sectors.

Chief Executive Officer Himba Cheelo says the Agency carried out biannual inspections of tanker trucks at TAZAMA Fuel Depots and that the inspections were in collaboration with the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and Zambia Bureau of Standards (ZABS).

Ms Cheelo says the purpose of the joint inspections was for each regulator to conduct random spot checks of Zambian fuel tanker trucks with regards to respective institutional mandates associated with these vehicles.

She says a total of 74 tankers were inspected with findings showing 68.9% compliant tanker trucks amongst those inspected and that the 31.08% found to be non-compliant were charged fines and corrective measures were put in place before the owners were allowed to operate the tanker trucks.

In the Manufacturing Sector, Ms Cheelo says the agency undertook random inspections of cement manufacturing companies in the country adding that the inspections were prompted by various complaints from consumers alleging existence of under-weight bags of cement on the market.

She explains to QFM news in a statement that the products inspected include Lafarge Mphamvu Cement, Dangote Cement, Sunstone Advance Tile Cement and Baudot Great Wall Cement.

She says in total, 2, 337 bags of cement were inspected in 2016 of that number, 2, 187 bags were non-compliant and only 150 bags were complaint representing 93.58% non-compliance and 6.42% compliance.

As for Grain Buyers, the Zambia Weights and Measures Agency CEO says during the 2016 crop marketing season, ZW&MA carried out inspections of mobile grain buyers in Eastern, Southern, Copperbelt and Central Provinces.

Ms Cheelo says the Agency conducted national wide inspections of millers to ascertain the correctness of quantities declared on all pre-packed milling products.

She says companies inspected included but were not limited to APG, National Milling, Choma Milling, Kapinga, Mushe and Ghiradi Milling amongst others and that it was found that most milling products were non-compliant with regulatory requirements regarding pre-packed commodities.

She says out of 4, 705 bags of mealie meal inspected, 3, 931 bags were non-complaint representing 83.55% non-compliant bags against 16.45% compliant bags.