Sinkamba petitions parliament on Climate Change

The opposition Green Party has petitioned Parliament to pass a bill on the implementation of Zambia’s commitment on Climate Change.

Green party President Peter Sinkamba says his party has since submitted the draft bill to the clerk of the national assembly for consideration during the next sitting of parliament.

He says if passed, the bill will serve as a law seeking to implement domestic legislation giving effect to Zambia’s nationally determined contribution.

Mr. Sinkamba says given limited financial resources that Zambia is confronted with, the Green Party finds it prudent to compliment government’s effort through drafting of the law on Climate Change.

He says that his party will in this case wait for the next parliament sitting to see if the draft Bill will be considered or not.