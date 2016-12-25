RTSA to remain committed to integrity

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) reiterated the importance that integrity plays in executing its mandate of ensuring road safety.

RTSA Chief Executive Officer Zindaba Soko says integrity plays an important role in the work of his agency.

Mr. Soko states that without integrity, which he says is one of the RTSA’s core values, in for example certifying road worthiness of a vehicles, it would be bringing a danger to safety on the Country’s roads.

He has told QTV News in an interview that integrity in RTSA’s work thus goes a long way in ensuring road safety in Country.

Mr. Soko states that the RTSA will in this case endeavor in ensuring that the right vehicles and drivers are on the Countries vehicles.