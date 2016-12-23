YALI asks Labour Minister Nonde to resign on moral grounds

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has called on Labour and Social Security Minister Joyce Nonde-Simukoko to resign on moral grounds.

YALI has also called on President Edgar Lungu to reprimand the Labour Minister for calling for the arrest of a labour rights whistleblower.

YALI Governance Advisor Isaac Mwanza says it is shocking that a Minister who is supposed to protect labour rights whistleblowers has instead opted to betray them.

Mr. Mwanza has told QTV News that Ms. Simukoko has betrayed the confidence of whistleblowers notwithstanding her trade union background.

He says coming from a trade union background Ms. Simukoko should be in the forefront promoting labour rights whistleblowers.