Over 2, 000 new health personnel to report for work in January

Government has disclosed that over 2, 000 new health personnel are expected to report for work on 2nd January, 2017 in various health institutions in the country.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Jabbin Mulwanda says this is aimed at strengthening human resource in the health sector for best health service delivery.

Dr. Mulwanda tells QTV News that as government puts up new health infrastructure as well as renovate and improve upon existing ones, it is also recruiting new staff to manage these institutions.

He states that government is committed to delivering the best health services in the country.