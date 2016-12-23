CSPR guides govt on maize floor price

The Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) says the decision by government to allow market forces determine the floor price of maize will result in the staple food becoming expensive.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano says government should therefore rescind its decision.

Mr. Nshindano has implored President Edgar Lungu to segment the market as both farmers and consumers of agriculture products require protection from inconsiderate market forces.

He has pleaded with President Lungu to reconsider his recent pronouncement on the floor price of maize.

Mr. Nshindano says this is notwithstanding the imperative need to increase agricultural productivity.